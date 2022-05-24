Gores Guggenheim (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Trading Up 1.6%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU – Get Rating) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Gores Guggenheim by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,984,000.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

