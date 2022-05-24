Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Haemonetics worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,298 shares of company stock valued at $368,670 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Haemonetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.