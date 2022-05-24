Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ HSDT opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.82. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.02). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 240.53% and a negative net margin of 3,043.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. increased its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,298,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

