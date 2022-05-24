Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,392 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Herc worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $1,372,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Herc by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Herc by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,639,000 after acquiring an additional 96,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.10 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.14.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

