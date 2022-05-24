Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Financial Comparison

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heska and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska 0 1 3 0 2.75 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heska currently has a consensus price target of $205.20, suggesting a potential upside of 108.62%. Given Heska’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heska is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Heska has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heska and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska -5.04% -0.95% -0.69% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -2,209.23% -517.32% -154.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heska and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska $253.74 million 4.18 -$1.15 million ($1.27) -77.45 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $530,000.00 46.40 -$11.73 million ($0.39) -2.08

Heska has higher revenue and earnings than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals. Heska is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Heska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heska shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heska beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heska Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers. It also provides HeskaView Telecytology that provides in-clinic automated microscopic slide scanning and computing equipment; IV infusion pumps; digital radiography hardware and mobile digital radiography products; ultrasound systems; Cloudbank, a Web-based image storage solution; point-of-care products to detect antigens and antibodies associated with infectious and parasitic diseases of animals; Tri-Heart Plus chewable tablets for the treatment of canine heartworm infection, and ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels, and therapy shots or drops. In addition, the company provides a line of bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products to other animal health companies; and turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging; and validation support and distribution services. It sells its products to veterinarians through a telephone sales force, and third-party distributors; and trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. It develops NAV3-31, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for evaluating imaging repeatability, reproducibility, and stability, as well as the capacity of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging for treatment of anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapy in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA); NAV3-35 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for RA imaging; NAV3-33, which is in Phase III clinical trial for RA; and NAV3-32, which is Phase 2b trial for RA-involved joints. The company is also developing Tc99m tilmanocept for cardiovascular, kaposi's sarcoma, tuberculosis, and other immunotherapeutic applications. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

