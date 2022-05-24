Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSKA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

Shares of HSKA opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. Heska has a twelve month low of $82.92 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Heska’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 132.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 1,944.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

