HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,602 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,880,000 after buying an additional 184,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Datadog by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,772,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,956,000 after buying an additional 269,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after buying an additional 459,778 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 7.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,679,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,390,000 after buying an additional 116,451 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

DDOG opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,393,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average of $148.78. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.69 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total value of $494,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $389,857.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,197.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,610 shares of company stock valued at $33,309,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

