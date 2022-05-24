HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 21,964 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Hudson Global worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSON. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.78. Hudson Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

