HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Genesis Energy worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.21.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $631.95 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.88%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

