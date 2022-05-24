HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,050 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

