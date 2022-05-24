HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ares Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 376,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,929,000 after acquiring an additional 493,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,612.8% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 119.61%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,261,201.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

