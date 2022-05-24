HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.82 Million in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 722,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,681,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 611,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,438,000 after buying an additional 78,705 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $4,068,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKSI opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average of $148.39.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

MKSI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.56.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

