HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,727 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

