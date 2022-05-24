HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 569 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.