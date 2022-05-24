HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 33,790 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,223 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,790 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 9,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($76.76) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,531.49.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

