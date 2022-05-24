HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

HUYA opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $973.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HUYA by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

