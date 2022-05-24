iHuman (NYSE:IH) Shares Down 4.5%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.35. 15,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 26,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.
iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. iHuman had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $37.32 million for the quarter.
About iHuman (NYSE:IH)
iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.
