iHuman (NYSE:IH) Shares Down 4.5%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.35. 15,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 26,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. iHuman had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $37.32 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iHuman by 428.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iHuman during the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iHuman by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 126,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iHuman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

