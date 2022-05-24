Impel Pharmaceuticals (IMPL) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) is one of 938 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Impel Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Impel Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impel Pharmaceuticals N/A -178.01% -84.51% Impel Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,160.81% -1,570.80% -9.07%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Impel Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Impel Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6438 21112 43337 870 2.54

Impel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 762.07%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 128.23%. Given Impel Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Impel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Impel Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Impel Pharmaceuticals $670,000.00 -$76.54 million -1.39 Impel Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $249.40 million -1.54

Impel Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Impel Pharmaceuticals. Impel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Impel Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine. The company is also developing INP105, an upper nasal formulation of olanzapine for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in autism spectrum disorder; and INP107, an upper nasal formulation of carbidopa/levodopa, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

