Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 14,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.