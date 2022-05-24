Insider Buying: Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) insider Reg H. Hankey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £2,750 ($3,460.43).

PTD opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.52. Pittards plc has a 52 week low of GBX 50.30 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 74 ($0.93). The company has a market capitalization of £6.53 million and a PE ratio of 25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Pittards’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

