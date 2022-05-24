International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.51

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.51 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 85.41 ($1.07). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.12), with a volume of 58,529 shares traded.

IPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.08) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £191.82 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a GBX 5.80 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 60,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total value of £58,266.24 ($73,318.54). Also, insider Gary Thompson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($65,433.50).

About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

