Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.92

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.92 and traded as high as C$38.88. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at C$38.80, with a volume of 175,339 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -212.02.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 2.8829729 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -364.75%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

