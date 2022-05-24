Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.96

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.96 and traded as high as $22.45. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 2,109,993 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85,043 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 91,150 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 725,283 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter worth $18,598,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

