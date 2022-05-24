Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,657 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $396,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Invesco by 248.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 65.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,057 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

