iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 12,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.