iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 12,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 42,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

