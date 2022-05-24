iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $185.02 and last traded at $185.78. Approximately 7,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.97.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.64.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI)
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.