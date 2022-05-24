iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) Shares Up 2.6%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.27. 35,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 80,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.
