iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) Trading Up 1%

Shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.41. Approximately 3,473,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,211,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09.

