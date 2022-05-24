iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 10,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 45,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78.
