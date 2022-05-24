iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU) Trading Up 1.8%

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.57 and last traded at $88.43. Approximately 1,948,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,544,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.89.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.