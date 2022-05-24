KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) CFO Mark W. Sopp Acquires 1,050 Shares of Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KBR opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KBR’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

