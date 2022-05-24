Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.50

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 5331894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 40.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

