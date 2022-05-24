Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.52

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.52 and traded as low as $5.95. Koss shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 16,613 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 million, a PE ratio of 51.34 and a beta of -1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOSS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Koss by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Koss by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Koss by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Koss by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Koss in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

