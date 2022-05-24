Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.52

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.52 and traded as low as $5.95. Koss shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 16,613 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 million, a PE ratio of 51.34 and a beta of -1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.
About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.
