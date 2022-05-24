Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Trading Down 19.2%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 19.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 32,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCCFF)
