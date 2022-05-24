LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.69

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.69 and last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 170884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.95.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

The company has a market cap of $765.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,215,000 after buying an additional 815,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in LendingTree by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

