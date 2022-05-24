Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK stock opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average of $144.69. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

In related news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

