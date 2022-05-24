Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 86,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 463,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a market cap of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquid Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liquid Media Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Liquid Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent IP creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their professional video IP worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with Slated, Inc Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

