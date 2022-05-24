Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVRGet Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 86,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 463,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a market cap of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquid Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liquid Media Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Liquid Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:YVR)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent IP creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their professional video IP worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with Slated, Inc Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.