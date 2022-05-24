Long-Term Care ETF (NYSEARCA:OLD) Shares Down 0%

The Long-Term Care ETF (NYSEARCA:OLD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $29.83. Approximately 946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Long-Term Care ETF (OLD)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Long-Term Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Long-Term Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.