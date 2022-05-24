Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys 119 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Apple by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.08 and its 200-day moving average is $165.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

