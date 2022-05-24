Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.90 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

