Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Acquires 15,599 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 15,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $52,256.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,302,999 shares in the company, valued at $27,815,046.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $325.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 112,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 98.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 568,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

