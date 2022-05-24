Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04.

About Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK)

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

