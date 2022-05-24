Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,876 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

