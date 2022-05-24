Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ithaka Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ithaka Group LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,309 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.2% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

