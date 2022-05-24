Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,458 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $85,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,289,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

