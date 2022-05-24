Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Microsoft stock opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

