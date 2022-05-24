Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,186 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.6% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,338,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 253,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.25. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.