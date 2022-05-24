Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 199.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

