Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

